Correction: Prison Tablets story
In a story May 10 about tablet computers being distributed in South Dakota prisons, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the tablets would have access to a limited number of websites. Tablets available to inmates at the Minnehaha County Jail have such access, but tablets in the state prison system do not.
