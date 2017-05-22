2 More Leaks Found Along Dakota Acces...

2 More Leaks Found Along Dakota Access Pipeline

Pipes for the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline are stacked at a staging area in Worthing, S.D. on May 9, 2015. The Dakota Access pipeline system leaked more than 100 gallons of oil in North Dakota in two separate incidents in March - the second and third known leaks discovered as crews prepared the disputed $3.8 billion pipeline for operation.

