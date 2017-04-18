South Dakota museum prepares for big move
Lost in the excitement of renovating the Mead Cultural Education Center to become the new home of the Dakota Territorial Museum is the fact that there are more than 35,000 artifacts that must be moved. According to Crystal Nelson , director and curator of the museum, the planning phase is just about completed and now the transition is beginning, with plans to close the Westside Park location to the public on Oct. 1. "Right now we still feel very confident that we will be moving in on time and we will have what we need ready to go," she said, noting she was looking forward to having space to display more items.
