South Dakota Commission Proposes Changes to Non-Resident Waterfowl Licenses
PIERRE, S.D. - - Earlier this month, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission proposed to expand the area in which three-day temporary non-resident waterfowl hunters will be able to hunt. Currently, non-residents holding the three-day, NWR-00X license can hunt the counties of Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Walworth, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Hughes and Lyman.
