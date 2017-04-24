Saturday Boredom Busters, April 22nd

Saturday Boredom Busters, April 22nd

You can safely dispose of your personal papers during today's Document Shred Event. Bring your old bank statements, tax records and other paperwork to three drop-off sites: the Minnwest Bank at 5001 S. Louise, Washington High School and the Washington Pavilion parking lot.

