Ride-Sharing Operations to Come to Rural South Dakota
A city in southern South Dakota will be getting its own ride-sharing operation aimed at rural communities, to the dismay of existing taxi companies. The Yankton Press and Dakotan reports that Tuesday the Yankton Area Progressive Growth's board of directors agreed to pay ride-sharing company Liberty Mobility $25,000 to help get started in the area.
