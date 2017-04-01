Grocery Stores to Reopen in 3 Small S...

Grocery Stores to Reopen in 3 Small South Dakota Towns

Wagner grocer RF Buche tells The Yankton Press & Dakotan that the stores in Scotland, Tripp and Tyndall are expected to reopen this month. The stores have been closed for over a week, and shoppers have had to get groceries in neighboring towns, which are at least 10 miles away.

