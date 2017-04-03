Avera Sacred Heart Buys Yankton Hospital Fora
The Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has purchased Yankton's Lewis and Clark Specialty Hospital for nearly $13.2 million. The hospital deal became effective Saturday, giving Lewis and Clark the new name Avera Surgical Hospital on the Avera Fox Run Health Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yankton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gift Card Purchaser
|1
|Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|burn
|45
|Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|franceszephier
|1
|Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Gremlin
|13
Find what you want!
Search Yankton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC