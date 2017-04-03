Avera Sacred Heart buys Yankton hospital for $13.2M
The health campus contains the surgical hospital, Avera Medical Group Family Medicine and Avera Fox Run Medical Plaza, which will include independent clinic offices. The campus will serve as a remote site of the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
