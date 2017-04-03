American Bankers Assn Testifies On 20...

American Bankers Assn Testifies On 2018 Farm Bill, Credit Issues Faced By Rural Lenders

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Agri Marketing

AMERICAN BANKERS ASSN TESTIFIES ON 2018 FARM BILL, CREDIT ISSUES FACED BY RURAL LENDERS Apr. 5, 2017 Source: American Bankers Association news release The American Bankers Association testified today before the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee's Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit Subcommittee, offering the banking industry's perspective on credit issues in the upcoming Farm Bill and the importance of credit for rural communities. The hearing was conducted by Chairman Austin Scott and Ranking Member David Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yankton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mon Bucky Goldstein 18
Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Gift Card Purchaser 1
News Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14) Sep '14 burn 45
News Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14) Sep '14 franceszephier 1
News Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Gremlin 13
See all Yankton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yankton Forum Now

Yankton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yankton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Yankton, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,065,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC