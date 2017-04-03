AMERICAN BANKERS ASSN TESTIFIES ON 2018 FARM BILL, CREDIT ISSUES FACED BY RURAL LENDERS Apr. 5, 2017 Source: American Bankers Association news release The American Bankers Association testified today before the House of Representatives Agriculture Committee's Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit Subcommittee, offering the banking industry's perspective on credit issues in the upcoming Farm Bill and the importance of credit for rural communities. The hearing was conducted by Chairman Austin Scott and Ranking Member David Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.