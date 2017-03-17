Yankton, SD JCPenney store set to close in June
In Siouxland, the JCPenney in the Yankton Mall in Yankton, South Dakota is one of the locations that will begin the liquidation process on April 17. In a statement, JCPenney said, "The company is in the process of identifying relocation opportunities within the Company for esteemed leaders.
Yankton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gift Card Purchaser
|1
|Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|burn
|45
|Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|franceszephier
|1
|Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Gremlin
|13
