Yankton Police To Receive 2 Protective Doga
Two dogs in the Yankton Police Department K-9 unit will receive new protective vests from a donation from a national nonprofit. Vested Interest, a Massachusetts-based organization, gave the bullet and stab protective vests to Max and Reno, two dogs that both pursuit suspects and detect drugs throughout South Dakota.
Yankton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 2
|real
|15
|Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gift Card Purchaser
|1
|Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|burn
|45
|Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|franceszephier
|1
|Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Gremlin
|13
