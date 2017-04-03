Reinventing Bobby Jones
A standout Yankton football player whose talents earned him a scholarship at Michigan State is now sharing the story of how he screwed it all up. Bobby Jones is now a faith-based hip hop artist and motivational speaker, is using his battle with alcoholism to teach today's youth about character and making the right choices.
