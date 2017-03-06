One Dead In Yankton Apartment Fire

One Dead In Yankton Apartment Fire

Saturday Mar 4

One person died and three families were displaced in a Yankton, SD apartment fire on Friday night. Officials say the call came in just before 8 p.m. The apartment is located near the intersection of Picotte St. and E. 8th St. in the southeast part of Yankton.

