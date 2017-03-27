Mitchell Judge To Retire In July

Mitchell Judge To Retire In July

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

South Dakota First Judicial Circuit Court Judge Tim Bjorkman will retire this summer. Bjorkman, who is Mitchell's felony court judge, has tried cases for ten years in Davison County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yankton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Mar 24 zionists rule USA 16
Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Gift Card Purchaser 1
News Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14) Sep '14 burn 45
News Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14) Sep '14 franceszephier 1
News Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Gremlin 13
See all Yankton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yankton Forum Now

Yankton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yankton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Yankton, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC