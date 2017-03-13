Minnehaha County files suit against S...

Minnehaha County files suit against South Dakota hospital

Monday Mar 13 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

South Dakota's largest county has sued a state-run mental health hospital after it denied a criminal defendant despite a judge's order to admit him. The Argus Leader reports the Minnehaha County Public Defender's Office filed the suit last week on behalf of 18-year-old Sampson Balu, who was denied admittance into Yankton's Human Services Center last month.

Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

