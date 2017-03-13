Minnehaha County files suit against South Dakota hospital

South Dakota's largest county has sued a state-run mental health hospital after it denied a criminal defendant despite a judge's order to admit him. The Argus Leader reports the Minnehaha County Public Defender's Office filed the suit last week on behalf of 18-year-old Sampson Balu, who was denied admittance into Yankton's Human Services Center last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.