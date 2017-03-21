Judge combines 4 tribal suits over Da...

Judge combines 4 tribal suits over Dakota Access pipeline

Friday Mar 17 Read more: KSFY

The move by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., streamlines the drawn-out legal battle over the $3.8 billion project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River tribes teamed up in the main lawsuit last summer.

