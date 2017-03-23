JCPenney To Close 4 Stores In South Dakota
JCPenney announced Friday that it will close four stores in South Dakota. Locations at Palace Mall in Mitchell, Northridge Mall in Pierre, Watertown Mall in Watertown, and Yankton Mall in Yankton will close "in the next few months," the company said.
