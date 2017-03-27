Company, US want Dakota Access pipeli...

Company, US want Dakota Access pipeline lake crossing upheld

Friday Mar 24

The company building the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline and the Army Corps of Engineers want a judge to reject a request by American Indian tribes to revoke permission for the project to cross a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota. Oil might already be flowing under Lake Oahe, but the Standing Rock, Cheyenne River, Yankton and Oglala Sioux tribes are continuing their legal battle against the pipeline in the hope that a judge will order it shut down.

Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

