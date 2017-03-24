Archery Center In South Dakota To Expand
The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports the National Field Archery Association had an opportunity to present to the Yankton City Commission last week its vision to expand the Easton Yankton Archery Complex. The added space would allow for larger archery tournaments, more convention space and areas for hunter safety courses.
