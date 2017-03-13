A snowy weekend ahead
I know we've enjoyed plenty of mild weather over the last few weeks, but this weekend is definitely going to be one that feels more like winter than spring. Temperatures will be well below average for this time of year and we are keeping close watch on a couple of systems that will bring measurable snow over the next several days.
