Yankton woman sentenced after taking a plea deal in embezzlement case

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

Investigators say 50-year-old Cora Van Olson had power of attorney for her mother and took more than $71,000. She also received a suspended sentence of four years, but only has to serve 120 days in the county jail.

