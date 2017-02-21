Suspect Charged In Yankton Bank Robbery

Suspect Charged In Yankton Bank Robbery

Friday Feb 17

The suspect in a July 2016 bank robbery in Yankton, SD had been arrested on charges. 26-year-old David William Giese was indicted by a federal grand jury for bank robbery last week.

Yankton, SD

