Some of our snow totals thus far across the viewing area.
Snow is beginning to diminish across Siouxland and will continue to do so through the rest of the afternoon. There could be minor accumulations added on to what we've already seen but snow totals have climbed to near and over a foot across much of Siouxland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yankton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gift Card Purchaser
|1
|Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|burn
|45
|Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|franceszephier
|1
|Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Gremlin
|13
Find what you want!
Search Yankton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC