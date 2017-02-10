Police chase ends after going through...

Police chase ends after going through four Siouxland counties

Friday Feb 10

Police say Coleman was the driver of the car. He is charged with multiple felonies including aggravated eluding, aggravated assault on an officer, parole absconder, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance They say Bason was the passenger and is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and on a parole hold.

Yankton, SD

