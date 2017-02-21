Pipeline protesters face inevitable

The main camp here, once home to thousands of Native Americans and their allies who gathered to protest the completion of the Dakota Access crude-oil pipeline, is quickly turning into a gooey pit of mud. Unseasonably warm temperatures over the weekend melted giant mounds of snow, and many of the remaining 200 or so pipeline protesters - self-described "water protectors" - are gathering their possessions and making plans to get off the 80-acre property, which sits in a flood zone near the Missouri River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.