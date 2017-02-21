Judge orders evaluation for suspect wounded by SD trooper

A judge has ordered a competency hearing for the South Dakota man who was shot by a state trooper last December, even though the man says it's unnecessary. Fifty-eight-year-old Curt Wayne Adams Sr., of Yankton, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and aggravated eluding after he led police on a chase that ended in Yankton.

