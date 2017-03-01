Cleaning up after the storm in Vermil...

Cleaning up after the storm in Vermillion

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: KSFY

The good news for Sioux Falls meant big snow totals for places in southeast South Dakota like Yankton and Vermillion. Yesterday when we arrived in Vermillion it didn't look like it was going to do very much and many of the people we spoke to said, they were hoping this storm was a bust Dom McCledon told us, "Yesterday I was thinking about coming out with a blanket and laying out on the grass but now, obviously I cannot do that because it's no longer 70 degrees."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yankton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Thu real 15
Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Gift Card Purchaser 1
News Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14) Sep '14 burn 45
News Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14) Sep '14 franceszephier 1
News Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Gremlin 13
See all Yankton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yankton Forum Now

Yankton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yankton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Yankton, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC