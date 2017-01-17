Yankton, South Dakota, enters into co...

Yankton, South Dakota, enters into contract with Millennium Recycling

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Recycling Today

Yankton, South Dakota, city commissioners voted to enter into a contract with Millennium Recycling Inc. to process its recycling, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a report by the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan says . Along with entering this contract, the city will also switch to single-stream recycling.

Yankton, SD

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,437

