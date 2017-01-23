Yankton inmate placed on escape statu...

Yankton inmate placed on escape status now back in custody

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KSFY

State prison officials say an inmate who was placed on escape status in southeast South Dakota last week is back in custody. Alvin Williams was arrested in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Corrections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yankton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan 3 Musikologist 14
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Gift Card Purchaser 1
News Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14) Sep '14 burn 45
News Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14) Sep '14 franceszephier 1
News Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Gremlin 13
See all Yankton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yankton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Yankton County was issued at January 25 at 2:40AM MST

Yankton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yankton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Yankton, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC