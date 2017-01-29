Somsen Gives Locals Big League Tips
After a wild 2016 that saw former Jackrabbit Layne Somsen make his major league debut only to get cut, the Yankton native is back in South Dakota giving tips as he himself prepares for another season. Somsen held a throwing camp at the D1 sports institute in Sioux Falls to give young pitchers a look at how he prepares for the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Yankton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gift Card Purchaser
|1
|Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|burn
|45
|Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|franceszephier
|1
|Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Gremlin
|13
Find what you want!
Search Yankton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC