Somsen Gives Locals Big League Tips

Somsen Gives Locals Big League Tips

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

After a wild 2016 that saw former Jackrabbit Layne Somsen make his major league debut only to get cut, the Yankton native is back in South Dakota giving tips as he himself prepares for another season. Somsen held a throwing camp at the D1 sports institute in Sioux Falls to give young pitchers a look at how he prepares for the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yankton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 14
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Gift Card Purchaser 1
News Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14) Sep '14 burn 45
News Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14) Sep '14 franceszephier 1
News Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Gremlin 13
See all Yankton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yankton Forum Now

Yankton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yankton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Yankton, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,660 • Total comments across all topics: 278,803,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC