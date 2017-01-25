Snow storm moving out of Siouxland

Snow storm moving out of Siouxland

Wednesday Jan 25

Light snow continued for much of the day but will be moving out of here this evening leaving us with a drier overnight. The snow amounts were certainly impressive with Yankton, SD coming in with 16 inches of snow and Niobrara, NE right up there as well with 15 inches.

Yankton, SD

