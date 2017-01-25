Snow storm moving out of Siouxland
Light snow continued for much of the day but will be moving out of here this evening leaving us with a drier overnight. The snow amounts were certainly impressive with Yankton, SD coming in with 16 inches of snow and Niobrara, NE right up there as well with 15 inches.
