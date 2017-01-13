13 small wind projects proposed in southeastern South Dakota
A company that proposed a 201-megawatt wind farm near Avon last year has a new plan for 13 smaller projects in southeastern South Dakota. Kristie Fiegen, chairwoman for the state Public Utilities Commission, tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that last month, the commission received paperwork Prevailing Winds filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding the new project.
