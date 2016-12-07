Yankton, SD police search for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store
Investigators say, at about 7:30 Wednesday night, the suspect entered the Casey's convenience store in Yankton, and demanded money. The suspect was armed, and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
