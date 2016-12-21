Yankton Police Searching for Armed Suspect in Casey's Robbery
Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities say a subject entered a Casey's convenience store in Yankton and demanded money. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 180 to 200 pounds, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing a dark colored coat with a red hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, red tennis shoes and wearing a black mask and sunglasses.
