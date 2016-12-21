Tribes Ask International Human Rights Commission to Stop Violence...
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Yankton Sioux Tribe announced today that they have requested the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights call on the United States to adopt precautionary measures to prevent irreparable harm to the Tribes, their members, and others resulting from the ongoing and imminent construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline , and from the harassment and violence being perpetrated against people gathered in prayer and protest in opposition to DAPL.
