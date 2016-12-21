Storm Center Update - Monday PM December 26
The Christmas blizzard and fierce winds that accompanied it are slowly winding down. The last of the warnings and advisories in the northern third of South Dakota all expire before this evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yankton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Apr '16
|Musikologist
|13
|What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gift Card Purchaser
|1
|Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|burn
|45
|Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|franceszephier
|1
|Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Gremlin
|13
Find what you want!
Search Yankton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC