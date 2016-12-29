SD Attorney General: Trooper justified in using lethal force in December 3 shooting

A trooper involved in a December 3 Yankton shooting was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force, this according to a statement from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. On Thursday, Jackley and the Division of Criminal Investigation released the summary of the shooting of 58-year old Curtis Wayne Adams, Sr. South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Kayne Weaver attempted to make a vehicle stop, resulting in a pursuit around 10:21 p.m. on December 3, ending near 615 Green Street.

