Iowa man accused of striking SD offic...

Iowa man accused of striking SD officer arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

An Iowa man accused of intentionally injuring a South Dakota police officer in a hit-and-run incident has been arrested after more than four months on the run. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that 35-year-old Travis McPeek, of Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Thursday in Mesa, Arizona, by federal marshals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yankton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Jul '16 america first 13
Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12) Apr '16 Musikologist 13
What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Gift Card Purchaser 1
News Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14) Sep '14 burn 45
News Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14) Sep '14 franceszephier 1
News Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Gremlin 13
See all Yankton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yankton Forum Now

Yankton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yankton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Yankton, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,621 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC