Decline of in-state college students worries regents
The state Board of Regents is concerned about the future of higher education and unfilled jobs because more South Dakota residents are foregoing college after graduating high school. Executive Director Mike Rush said the state needs to make an effort to recruit students and train workers, especially for health care and educational services, which state Labor Department projections show will be in high demand through 2022.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Add your comments below
Yankton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|america first
|13
|Yankton Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Apr '16
|Musikologist
|13
|What is the best place to get a manicure in Yan... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Gift Card Purchaser
|1
|Taco John's Employee Says Manager Forced Him to... (Jun '14)
|Sep '14
|burn
|45
|Man Sentenced For Meth On Yankton Reservation S... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|franceszephier
|1
|Teen fast food worker forced to wear 'gaytard' ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Gremlin
|13
Find what you want!
Search Yankton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC