Courtesy: South Dakota Highway Patrol
A vehicle fire was the cause for Thursday's closure of I-29, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. According to a post on the Patrol's Facebook page, Vermillion Troopers were called at 1:20 p.m. to a vehicle fire on I-29 seven miles south of Beresford.
