Be Smart And Safe With AAA's Tipsy Tow

Tuesday Dec 13

AAA South Dakota is offering free rides home over the holidays this year - for you and your vehicle - if you feel unsafe behind the wheel after partying at Christmas/New Year's/holiday get-togethers. "Tipsy Tow" is available from 6 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 16 until 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell and Yankton.

Comments made yesterday: 27,348 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,370

