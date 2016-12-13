Be Smart And Safe With AAA's Tipsy Tow

AAA South Dakota is offering free rides home over the holidays this year - for you and your vehicle - if you feel unsafe behind the wheel after partying at Christmas/New Year's/holiday get-togethers. "Tipsy Tow" is available from 6 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 16 until 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell and Yankton.

