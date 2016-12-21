AAA offering tipsy tow service throughout holiday season
Anyone looking for a safe ride home in a number of South Dakota communities has another option this holiday season. AAA South Dakota is offering free rides home through its "Tipsy Tow" service in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell, and Yankton from December 16 through January 2. The service is free to AAA members and non-members alike.
