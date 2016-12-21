Man killed in crash near Yankton

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: KSFY

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old man driving a minivan lost control of the vehicle while going into a curve. He overcorrected, sending the vehicle into the path of another car.

