Authorities said the area with the re...

Authorities said the area with the red circle is where the crash occurred.

Tuesday Nov 29

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said one person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday afternoon east of Yankton . A 2005 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling eastbound on 309th Street just east of 445th Avenue.

Yankton, SD

