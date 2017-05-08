Yakima Valley receives award for Best Beer Experience
Last month, the World Food Travel Association recognized Yakima Valley as an outstanding destination for beer tourists. Yakima Valley won the 2017 FoodTrekking award for Best Beer Experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr 20
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity.. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC