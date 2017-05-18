Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana deputy dies in hospital
Sheriff TJ McDermott confirmed that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Montana Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital Wednesday in Missoula. The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head, which he sustained while being apprehended by law enforcement May 16. Sheriff McDermott added, "It's been an extremely hard time for law enforcement across the state of Montana.
