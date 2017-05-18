Spike in road fatalities sparks Washington state phone ban - Thu, 18 May 2017 PST
In 2007, Washington became the first state to ban texting while driving, but that law didn't say anything about Twitter, Facebook or iTunes. Cellphones just weren't used that way a decade ago, and in the following years the law lagged behind technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yakima Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|Apr 20
|Irene Langloss Hoard
|1
|nudes via email? (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|Judy Thach
|2
|So much negativity.. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mntnman
|1
|The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12)
|Oct '16
|Tim Cook is my bitch
|8
|Seeking drugs (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|Abc
|3
|Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14)
|Sep '16
|Unbelievable
|2
|Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|ProActiveNeighbor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yakima Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC