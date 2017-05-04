Retiring pastor, wife share ministry ...

Retiring pastor, wife share ministry career

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Wahkiakum County Eagle

Pastor Dan Schnabel and his wife, Jan, are retiring. Schnabel has been the pastor at both the Cathlamet Congregational and Naselle Congregational United Church of Christ for several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wahkiakum County Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yakima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irene Langloss Hoard Apr 20 Irene Langloss Hoard 1
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16) Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
See all Yakima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yakima Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Yakima County was issued at May 04 at 11:26AM PDT

Yakima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yakima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Yakima, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,769,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC