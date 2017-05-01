Man threatens children, faces 21 charges for felony harassment
Yakima police say they expect to charge a man with 21 counts of felony harassment following a Tuesday morning incident at Jewett Child Development Center. Nineteen children, ages 3 to 4, were playing in a fenced area at the 212 E. F Street center when a 31-year-old man approached the area around 8:50 a.m. He began swearing and yelling at them, according to police.
