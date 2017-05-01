Man threatens children, faces 21 char...

Man threatens children, faces 21 charges for felony harassment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Yakima police say they expect to charge a man with 21 counts of felony harassment following a Tuesday morning incident at Jewett Child Development Center. Nineteen children, ages 3 to 4, were playing in a fenced area at the 212 E. F Street center when a 31-year-old man approached the area around 8:50 a.m. He began swearing and yelling at them, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yakima Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irene Langloss Hoard Apr 20 Irene Langloss Hoard 1
nudes via email? (Nov '14) Dec '16 Judy Thach 2
So much negativity.. (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mntnman 1
The Lodge at the Canyon River is run by MEXICAN... (Mar '12) Oct '16 Tim Cook is my bitch 8
Seeking drugs (Nov '15) Oct '16 Abc 3
News Prosser Baby Among Dozens In Region To Be Born ... (Apr '14) Sep '16 Unbelievable 2
Children Roaming Around After 12 at Night (Sep '16) Sep '16 ProActiveNeighbor... 1
See all Yakima Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yakima Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Yakima County was issued at May 03 at 10:22AM PDT

Yakima Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yakima Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Yakima, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC